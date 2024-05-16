Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition Celebrates Its 60th Anniversary In A Big Way…

‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ has an incredible seven covers this year — including three group covers with all the legends…

In a gorgeous return, 52 past models including Christie Brinkley, Molly Sims, Martha Stewart, Paulina Porizkova, Tyra Banks and more shot group covers with photographer Yu Tsai to celebrate the franchise.

Also Chrissy Teigen, Hunter McGrady, Kate Upton and Gayle King are gracing four separate covers for the magazine in honour of the swimsuit franchise’s 60th anniversary.