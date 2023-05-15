Martha Stewart Is On The Cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition!

She becomes the oldest model in the magazine’s history to grace the cover!

At 81 years old and looking fabulous, Stewart reflects on what she thought when she found out that she was going to be a different kind of cover girl…

“When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, Oh, that’s pretty good, I’m going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated,” Stewart told the magazine. “And I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic.”

Martha Stewart is continuing to make her mark — this time on the cover of the 2023 SI Swimsuit issue!https://t.co/WqY9v7EwQR — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 15, 2023

Stewart dethrones Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk, then 74, for the oldest cover model in the history of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. Stewart is among four cover models who are being featured, including actors Megan Fox and Brooks Nader and singer Kim Petras.