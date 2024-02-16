According to a sleep doctor, these are the best times to drink coffee and boost your energy level…

A sleep expert is sharing the best times to drink coffee so you can be livin’ la vida mocha — and it’s not as early in the day as you might think. The sleep experts recommends preparing your first cup no earlier than 45 minutes after waking up.

The cortisol hormone follows a rhythm specific to your own sleeping cycle. “Elevated levels of cortisol may impact your immune system, and if they’re already at its peak when waking up, drinking coffee as soon as your eyes open may do more harm than good, and may even make you immune to caffeine over a long period of time.”

Cortisol is the body’s main stress hormone — it’s produced by the adrenal glands and released into the bloodstream during times of stress.

Cortisol affects sleep, mood, and energy levels. It also combats inflammation, controls blood pressure, and regulates blood sugar, among other important functions.

You don’t want too much or too little cortisol — and the level varies throughout the day.

“The best time to drink coffee would typically be to drink mid-to-late morning when your cortisol is a lot lower and you can start to feel that energy slump, but of course not too late in the afternoon as it could affect your sleep.

A 2010 study found that cortisol levels bottom out around midnight before rising at about 2 to 3 a.m.

They peak around 8:30 a.m. and fall again throughout the day until the 24-hour cycle is complete.

So someone who wakes up around 7 a.m. should wait to savour their first cup until 10 a.m. to noon.

FUN FACT:

Recent studies have shown that frequent coffee consumption can reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection and developing Parkinson’s disease.