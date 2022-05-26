Take Your Your Caesar To The Next Level With These 10 Garnishes

Celery is a classic addition to any Caesar cocktail. It makes a great stir stick, gives you a refreshing crunch and clears your palate between sips.

But sometimes it’s fun to experiment with your Caesar garnishes. If you’re looking for something new, here are 10 delicious additions for you to try.

1. Shrimp

Amp up this classic Canadian cocktail with shrimp as a garnish. Experiment with different preparations to see what you like best. You can steam your shrimp, grill it on the BBQ with garlic butter or even try breaded (and deep fried) shrimp.

To complete this delicious combo, add some horseradish to your Caesar for extra flavour and heat.

Other great seafood Caesar garnishes include scallops, oysters, lobster or crab. You can even skewer them altogether for an over the top luxury cocktail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey’s Seafood Brandon (@joeysbrandon)

2. Caprese Skewers

Caprese skewers layer bright juicy tomatoes with fresh basil and thick slices of mozzarella. The flavors of the garnish will complement your drink and the cheese will help cool down the heat of the tabasco.

3. Green bean

String green beans are another delicious garnish you can use for your Caesar. For an extra burst of flavour, try some pickled beans. If you want even more flavour consider adding pickled asparagus or pickled beets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca’s Restaurant (@rebeccasrestaurant)

All these garnishes also pair well with cured meat, like pepperettes, and olives.

4. Devilled Eggs

Devilled eggs are a classic summer snack so why not pair them with a delicious summer cocktail like a Caesar. Skewer a couple of classic devilled eggs or dress them up by adding pickles or cured meat to the filling.

RELATED: Learn the history behind Canada’s classic cocktail …

5. Bacon

A nice strip of extra crispy bacon is the perfect salty addition to your Caesar. While it isn’t the most surprising garnish, it is delicious. And it makes a great stir stick when prepared properly.

For the perfect slice, use a thick cut of bacon and cook it slow and low. Just before it’s finished add a splash of maple syrup and let it caramelize. The sweet and salty combination will really make this Caesar garnish pop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sales@bucklesandbulls.com (@bucklevodka)

7. Pickles

Dill pickle spears make a great garnish and stir stick for your Caesar cocktail. The can also be cut into chunks and layered on a skewer with other tasty garnishes like olives, cheese and pepperettes.

If you like to experiment with flavours, try out different kinds of pickles. Gherkins, bread and butter, cornichons or kosher pickles are all great picks!

6. A Sandwich

If you’re the type of person who loves a Caesar that’s dressed with a full meal, add on a toasted sandwich.

A grilled cheese is the perfect choice for a Caesar. Just cut it in quarters and skewer. You can also try a club sandwich or some delicious cheesy sliders.

For even more flavour, add some onion rings or fries – you won’t regret it. Okay … maybe you will but it’ll be worth it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tourism Barrie (@tourismbarrie)

8. Pepperettes

Pepperettes have come up a couple times as a great option to combine with other tasty garnishes. But pepperettes are also a great garnish on their own. The savory flavour can help amplify the taste of your Caesar and their the perfect stir stick for making sure your cocktail is perfectly blended.

9. Hot Peppers

If you’re a fan of spice, then you should give pickled hot peppers a try. The refreshing Clamato juice will pair well with the heat of the pepper.

Stuff the pepper with cream cheese or layer chunks of pepper with feta for even more flavour. As an added bonus, the cheese will help mellow the heat between bites.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@caesargram_canada)

10. Chicken Fingers

A crispy chicken finger is perfect for dipping into a Caesar cocktail. To add even more flavour (or heat), toss the fingers in your favourite dipping sauce. BBQ or buffalo are always good options.

Don’t have any chicken fingers in the freezer? Try chicken wings or whip up some fresh chicken fingers. All you have to do is slice up a chicken breast, coat each strip in egg then bread crumbs and fry. For a healthier alternative, bake them at 425 for 15 minutes. You’ll know they’re done when the internal temperature is 165°F and the juices run clear.

Not sure which Caesar garnishes to try? Mix it up until you find a combination you like. Or take a page from this restaurant’s book and throw in everything but the kitchen sink.