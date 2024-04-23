Many People Think About Their Next Vacation While Still On Vacation…

A survey of 2,000 adults who travel found that one in five long to be on vacation again the day they get back (21%) and another 27% said this feeling sets in within a week.

The average person spent 11 days on vacation in 2023.

Looking ahead, the average American wants to spend 15 days on vacation in 2024 and, if they had unlimited PTO, they’d want to spend 18 days.

Although just a quarter of respondents said they travel more than the average person they know, 46% want to be known as a frequent traveller by others.

The survey found that 89% of those surveyed said vacation reduces their stress levels, even temporarily, with 84% saying a vacation can relax them and decrease stress for up to two weeks upon returning.

Most respondents said that they consider vacations as a form of self-care (86%)…

Similarly, eight in 10 would be interested in a “do-nothing” vacation where they sit by the pool, beach or inside reading a book or relaxing.

According to the survey, more than 70% of potential travellers count down to their vacation…

Most adults surveyed said that when on vacation with others, they prefer having their own or extra space to spread out, including most of the parents.

If they had their dream hotel room, respondents would ensure there was Wi-Fi, a private balcony or outdoor area, a large bedroom, a large bathroom and a full-sized kitchen or kitchenette.