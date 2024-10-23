Bruno Mars’ New Collab with ROSÉ Is Already Taking Over 2024

Bruno Mars is no stranger to catchy hits, but his latest collaboration with ROSÉ from BLACKPINK, titled "APT.", is quickly becoming one of the biggest tracks of the year.

While his recent duet with Lady Gaga, "Die With A Smile", continues to soar with nearly 200 million views on YouTube, "APT." is catching up fast. In just four days, this upbeat single has garnered over 90 million views, setting the stage for ROSÉ’s upcoming full-length studio album, Rosie, dropping on December 6, 2024.

The Story Behind "APT."

The song's addictive chorus is hard to forget, with ROSÉ repeatedly singing “apateu,” the Korean word for an apartment. The inspiration behind the song? ROSÉ’s favourite drinking game, Apartment. Speaking to Vogue, the K-pop star revealed, “I remember going home [from the studio] kind of freaked out. ‘Is this OK, that I’ve written a song about a drinking game?’” But judging by the reaction from fans, it’s more than okay!

Related: Miley Cyrus Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Similarities to Bruno Mars’ Song

The music video perfectly captures the fun, with ROSÉ and Bruno Mars seen playing the game that inspired the track. To top it off, Mars is shown waving the Korean flag and even singing parts of the song in Korean, adding a playful cultural nod while ROSÉ giggles by his side.

With the momentum "APT." is building, it looks like both Bruno Mars and ROSÉ have a massive hit on their hands, and this might just be the anthem of 2024.