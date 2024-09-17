Miley Cyrus Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Similarities to Bruno Mars’ Song

Miley Cyrus’ Grammy-winning single “Flowers” is now under legal scrutiny as Tempo Music Investments has filed a lawsuit against the pop star. The company, which claims to hold a portion of the copyright for Bruno Mars’ song “When I Was Your Man,” alleges that Cyrus’ track bears striking similarities to Mars’ 2012 hit.

A Legal Battle Brewing

The lawsuit, recently filed in a Los Angeles federal court, accuses Cyrus’ “Flowers” of improperly borrowing from Mars’ “When I Was Your Man.” Tempo Music Investments is asserting that Cyrus’ song exhibits many of the same musical elements as Mars’ track. According to the court documents, these similarities include the chorus, harmony, melody, chord progressions, and even some lyrics.

What’s the Fuss About?

Tempo Music Investments is particularly focused on what they describe as the "unauthorized exploitation" of Mars' song. The company argues that “Flowers” mirrors various aspects of “When I Was Your Man,” such as the melodic pitch design, verse sequence, bass line, and specific chord progressions. The Guardian reports that the lawsuit claims fans of Mars’ song would recognize how “Flowers” parallels the melodic and lyrical elements of the original track.

Demands and Consequences

As part of their legal action, Tempo Music Investments is requesting that Cyrus cease all performances and distribution of “Flowers.” If the court sides with the plaintiffs, this could mean significant changes to Cyrus’ promotional activities surrounding the hit single.

miley cyrus wrote a song as a response to this bruno mars' song which liam once dedicated to her, and she's releasing it on his birthday 💀 pic.twitter.com/qR5G5gIuaq — 𝕱 (@spacesmiler) January 10, 2023