Does Bruno Mars Owe Las Vegas A Huge Gambling Debt?

He allegedly owes MGM $50 Million

By Dirt/Divas

Bruno Mars allegedly owes as much as $50 million in gambling debt to the Park MGM casino in Las Vegas, where he’s entering the ninth year of his residency. 

Although the singer reportedly earns $90 million annually from his deal with the casino, a source tells News Nation that after taxes it’s barely enough to cover Mars’ debts.

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Are Heading to Vegas for Concert Residency

Mars has previously spoken about his love for gambling and how he covered his rent as a young, unknown musician by playing cards. Despite the alleged debt, his shows at Park MGM are set to resume in June, and tickets are still available.

