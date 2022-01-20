Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Are Heading to Vegas for Concert Residency

Beginning February 25, Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak, better known as Silk Sonic, will be performing at Park MGM for their first-ever Vegas concert residency.

“It’s happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas!” Bruno tweeted.

Silk Sonic’s Vegas residency includes 13 dates (beginning Feb. 25), and according to Billboard, “The shows are subject to the venue’s Health Check standards to reduce exposure to COVID-19, which requires masks be worn by all attendees and which could also require proof of full vaccination, proof of a negative COVID-19 test before entering the event or a rapid on-site COVID test.”

Both Adele and Katy Perry Are also in Vegas for a series of shows!

