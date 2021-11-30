Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency

On the heels of the release of her number-one album, 30, Adele has announced a Las Vegas residency.

Adele will begin her weekend residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in January. The shows kick off Jan. 21, 2022, and she will perform two shows each weekend through Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Adele previously told Rolling Stone that she wouldn’t be doing a tour like she did with 25. “It’s too unpredictable, with all the rules and stuff,” she told the magazine. “I don’t want anyone coming to my show scared. And I don’t want to get Covid, either.”

But, at the time, she also shot down the rumour of a Vegas residency “because there’s f***ing nothing available.” Well, it seems something became available! The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is where Celine Dion, one of Adele’s idols, had her two show residencies, A New Day (2003-07) and Celine (2011-19).

Tickets

Depending on the demand, there may not even be a general sale for tickets. So, if you want tickets, you should register with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Registration is open now through midnight on Thursday, Dec. 2. The presale itself will start Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m. ET. If demand for tickets exceeds the supply, there won’t be a public sale at all.

Verified Fan Program

From Ticketmaster, here’s how access the program:

Each event that is using Verified Fan has its own custom registration page, accessible via a link included in the announcement from the artist, team, or event organizer.

Registration is easy and only takes a few minutes. All you need is the email address you use to sign in to your Ticketmaster account and your password. Follow these simple steps: