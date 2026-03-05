Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan Reuniting at the Oscars for a Rob Reiner Tribute

Rom-com fans, prepare your hearts. Two of the most iconic stars from When Harry Met Sally are reuniting for a special moment at the Academy Awards.

Actors Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan will appear together during the ceremony to honour the late filmmaker Rob Reiner, the director behind the beloved 1989 classic.

And honestly, if you’re a rom-com fan, this reunion alone might be worth tuning in for.

A Tribute to a Legendary Director

According to reports, Crystal will speak about Reiner during the show’s In Memoriam segment, reflecting on the director’s life and influence on film. Ryan will also be on stage during the tribute, along with other actors who worked with Reiner over the years.

Reiner’s impact on movies is pretty massive. In addition to directing When Harry Met Sally, he also helmed fan favourites like The Princess Bride and This Is Spinal Tap.

So yes, the man basically helped create some of the most quotable movies ever made.

The Rom-Com That Defined a Generation

For anyone who somehow missed When Harry Met Sally (first of all… how?), the film follows Harry Burns and Sally Albright over 12 years as they repeatedly cross paths.

At first, they annoy each other. Then they become friends. Then they become best friends. And eventually… well, you know.

The movie became a rom-com blueprint and gave us one of the most famous restaurant scenes in film history. You know the one.

Let’s just say someone ordered pie… and the entire restaurant got a performance.

A Friendship Behind the Scenes

Crystal and Reiner were close friends for decades, and their collaboration stretched beyond just one movie. Crystal also appeared in Reiner’s films The Princess Bride and This Is Spinal Tap, cementing a creative partnership that helped define comedy in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

So this Oscars moment isn’t just a nostalgic reunion. It’s also a personal tribute from someone who knew Reiner well.

A Little Nostalgia on Hollywood’s Biggest Night

The Oscars are always packed with big speeches, emotional moments, and the occasional awkward acceptance speech that goes on… and on… and on.

But a Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan reunion celebrating one of Hollywood’s most beloved directors?

That’s the kind of moment that might make viewers pause their snack run and actually watch.

And if we’re lucky, maybe someone will sneak in a line about ordering “what she’s having.” 🍰🎬