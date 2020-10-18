Listen Live

‘Wonderwall’ by Oasis Has Become The First ’90s Song To Hit A Billion Streams

Just ahead of its 25th anniversary

By Music, Videos

’90s band Oasis’ biggest hit ‘Wonderwall’ just hit a milestone after nearly 25 years since its release (Oct. 30, 1995). It’s the first ’90s song to his one billion streams on Spotify.

The song is the third single from the band’s album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, also celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.


YouTube / Oasis

‘Wonderwall’ was nominated for Grammys for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Vocal Performance.

Related posts

WATCH: Justin Bieber Gives Heartfelt ‘SNL’ Performances

WATCH: ‘The Witches’ Movie Trailer Starring Anne Hathaway

LISTEN: Shawn Mendes Drops New Single, Announces New Album

LISTEN: Vin Diesel Debuts New Song ‘Feel Like I Do’

WATCH: ‘My Octopus Teacher’ Becomes A Netflix Success

WATCH: Taylor Swift Performs ‘Betty’ on ACM Awards

Brandon Leake’s Powerful Spoken-Word Performance On Racism Goes Viral

Miley Cyrus Celebrates 7-Year Anniversary Of ‘Wrecking Ball’

WATCH: Lewis Capaldi Performs On ‘GMA’