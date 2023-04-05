Disturbing Movies Millennial Parents Show Their Kids!

Looking back at the movies we watched in the 80s and 90s, it’s incredible that we turned out to even be parents. But 30 years later, here we are!

Showing your kids movies that you used to watch as a kid is a right of passage! While Roald Dahl was and is a literary legend-some of his books that were turned into movies in the 90s are freaking out this generation.

Making this most disturbing list of movies that millennial parents show their kids are The Witches (1990) and Matilda! (1996)…

Also on the list is Legend from 1985, and Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)

Do you remember Labyrinth from 1986? Jim Henson produced Labyrinth which features fantastical puppets and David Bowie in some of the tightest pants to grace the silver screen.

Willow from 1988 is also on the list of movies to not show your kids, as making it to the opening credits was a challenge for us 80s kids.

The Secret of NIMH is on the list. It’s an animated film from 1982 that’s kinda dark.

In 1991 Hook came out starring Robin Williams as an adult version of Peter Pan revisiting Neverland. The subplot and motivator for Peter are a bit shadier. Captain Hook kidnaps his two children.

But there is one movie for sure that takes the cake. Return to Oz from 1985 goes down as what nightmares are made of. The movie continues the story of Dorothy (who is younger than in the first movie) after she came home from her first trip to Oz. Her stories made everyone question her sanity, so they started her on electroshock therapy (the obvious choice in a children’s movie).

Sleep well, kids!