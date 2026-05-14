Whoopi Goldberg Get's Her Own Documentary!

A brand-new documentary is about to take a deep dive into the life of Whoopi Goldberg… and honestly, how do you even fit THAT career into one movie?

The upcoming feature documentary will explore Goldberg’s rise from performing her one-woman stage show in the early 1980s to becoming one of the most recognizable entertainers on the planet.

And if you somehow forgot how stacked her résumé is for a second… she’s one of the rare EGOT winners. That means she’s won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

The documentary will revisit major moments from her career, including her breakout role in The Color Purple, which launched her into Hollywood superstardom. From there came decades of movies, television, comedy, Broadway, and of course… being the only person on daytime TV who can shut down a conversation with one facial expression.

But the film won’t just focus on the past. Cameras are also following Goldberg now as she reworks her original 1984 Broadway show, The Whoopi Monologues, for a new production at Lincoln Center.

The documentary will also show a quieter side of her life… spending time with family, working on projects with longtime producing partner Tom Leonardis, hanging out with her great-grandchild, and living part-time in Italy like the final evolution of “I’ve earned my peace.”

The project will also include archival footage, personal recordings, and stories pulled from her memoir Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother and Me.

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And honestly, if there’s one celebrity documentary that could go from deeply emotional to hilariously unfiltered in under 30 seconds… it’s probably this one.

Because Whoopi Goldberg has always felt like that one brutally honest aunt who tells you the truth, makes you laugh, and somehow also wins an Oscar before lunch.