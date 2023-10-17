Whoopi Goldberg Meets Pope Francis

We all fell in love with the Sister Act movies, one and two and as we anxiously await movie number three, a real-life sister act situation just happened!

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg was overcome with emotion as she recalled being deemed ‘very important’ by Pope Francis when she was finally introduced to the religious leader last week – after more than a decade of trying to instigate a meeting.

And it seems it wasn’t just Whoopi who was enamoured by the face-to-face encounter, with the Pope thrilled to be gifted some Sister Act merchandise.

Whoopi, who played Sister Mary Clarence in the all-singing blockbuster franchise, praised the ‘amazing’ and ‘progressive’ figure, before admitting that he was ‘funny’ too.