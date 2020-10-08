Whoopi Goldberg Confirms That Sister Act 3 Is In The Works!

During a virtual appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday, Whoopi confirmed that “Sister Act 3” is in the works!

Whoopi dropped the exciting news after Corden questioned the host of the View about the possibility.

Whoopi responded by saying, “For a long time they kept saying no one wanted to see it,” said Goldberg, “and then quite recently it turns out that may not be true, people might want to see it.”

Goldberg will likely reprise her starring role as Deloris Wilson from 1992’s “Sister Act,” which depicts a lounge singer who is forced to join a convent after being placed in the Witness Protection Program. There was a sequel, “Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit,” in 1993.