Beyoncé’s Unreleased Music Stolen in Atlanta Car Theft

Some major Beyoncé content—unreleased music, show footage, and concert set lists—was stolen during her Cowboy Carter tour, according to police in Atlanta.

The stolen material was on five USB drives left inside a rental car used by Beyoncé’s choreographer and one of her dancers. The theft happened on July 8, just two days before the superstar was to kick off a four-night run at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Atlanta Police Department said on Monday that an arrest warrant has been issued, though the suspect’s name hasn’t been made public.

Also taken in the break-in: two MacBook laptops, Apple headphones, and a stash of luxury clothing and accessories.

RELATED: Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Tour Ruffles Feathers in Vegas — And Not the Sparkly Kind

Thanks to location tracking features, police were able to trace where the stolen laptop and headphones ended up, and they canvassed that area as part of the investigation.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour—launched in late April—has been packing stadiums across the U.S. and Europe. The tour will wrap up with two big shows in Las Vegas later this month.