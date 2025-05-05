Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Tour Ruffles Feathers in Vegas — And Not the Sparkly Kind

Just days into her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter tour, Queen Bey has already received a strongly worded “cease” letter, according to The New York Post. The drama? One of her on-stage visuals allegedly stepped on some very Vegas toes — quite literally.

During her show, a video plays of a giant Beyoncé towering over the city of Las Vegas, casually picking up a glowing orb that looks a lot like The Sphere — that massive $2.3-billion eyeball of a venue that’s been turning heads (and causing minor existential dread) since it opened.

She holds it, taps it gently, and... well, that was enough to get The Sphere’s legal team in a tizzy.

RELATED: Beyoncé Announces ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour for 2025 🤠🎶

The venue's owners — Sphere Entertainment Group, helmed by New York Knicks owner and drama magnet James Dolan — reportedly weren’t thrilled. According to their lawyers, Beyoncé’s use of the Sphere's likeness was unauthorized, and they claim it misled fans into thinking she might be wrapping up her tour with a glitzy Sphere residency. (To be fair, who wouldn’t assume that after seeing her cradle it like a Fabergé egg?)

A source told Billboard that there were discussions between Dolan and Beyoncé’s team about a possible Sphere gig, but nothing ever materialized. Now, it seems he's feeling a little... left out.

In reality, Beyoncé is heading to Vegas in 2025 — but she’ll be performing at Allegiant Stadium, not The Sphere. So, unless something changes, fans won’t be seeing her inside that glowing ball any time soon.

But let’s be honest: if anyone could hold the entire city of Las Vegas in the palm of her hand and make it look fabulous, it’s Beyoncé.