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Olivia Rodrigo Announces The Unraveled Tour

Music | Artists
Published April 30, 2026
By Leanne Page

Olivia Rodrigo is hitting the road again and this one is shaping up to be massive.

The pop superstar has officially announced The Unraveled Tour, a huge run of dates across North America and Europe that will stretch from fall 2026 into spring 2027. If her last era was any indication, tickets are going to go fast.

A New Era Is Coming

This tour arrives just as Rodrigo gears up to release her third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, dropping June 12. So far, fans have only heard the lead single “Drop Dead,” which is already making serious waves.

She’s also keeping the momentum going with a big weekend appearance on Saturday Night Live, where she’ll be pulling double duty as both host and musical guest.

Canadian Fans, You're In Luck

There are three Canadian stops on the tour, and yes, Toronto made the list:

  • Montreal, QC – October 21 & 22 at the Bell Centre
  • Toronto, ON – October 26 & 27 at the Scotiabank Arena
  • Vancouver, BC – December 1 & 2 at the Rogers Arena

That Toronto stop is likely to be one of the hottest tickets of the year.

Who’s Joining Her on Tour?

Rodrigo isn’t coming alone. The tour will feature a rotating lineup of opening acts, including:

  • Wolf Alice
  • Grace Ives
  • Devon Again
  • The Last Dinner Party
  • Die Spitz

It’s a seriously strong mix of indie, alt-pop, and rising artists which should make every show feel a little different.

When Do Tickets Go On Sale?

Mark your calendars:

  • Presale begins May 5
  • General on-sale starts May 7 at 12 pm local time

Given Rodrigo’s track record of selling out arenas, you’ll want to be ready the second tickets drop.

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