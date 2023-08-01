Harry Styles ‘Love on Tour’ Donate $6.5 Million to Charity!

Years of treating people with kindness on the road

After concluding his massive worldwide Love on Tour with an emotional final show in Italy, Harry Styles is paying it forward in a big way.

After 173 dates over nearly three years since launching on September 4, 2021, Harry saw over 5 million fans come out to support him. Styles donated a portion of the tour’s proceeds, totalling more than $6.5 million, to various charity organizations committed to making a difference in the world those fans needed distracting from.

In addition to the charity donations, Styles helped to register more than 54,000 voters after partnering with the non-profit voter registration organization HeadCount, aimed at boosting voter turnout by offering fans an incentive to attend his costume extravaganza Harryween in Los Angeles.





Love on Tour Charity Donations

Planned Parenthood

Choose Love

Physicians for Reproductive Health

Rebuild Foundation

REVERB

Black Voters Matter Fund – Capacity Building Institute

The Afiya Center

International Rescue Committee

Intermission Youth

Save the Children

CARE

Every Town for Gun Safety

BEAM

Theater Gates

Rebuild Theater – Venice Program

WWF-Brasil

Sydney Zoo

Baan Tawan Mai Orphans (Pow Sarin Org)

Cribs Foundation Inc.

St John’s Home

Limitless

Children’s Wishing Well

SHINE

Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation

Black Minds

Florence Org

… and more