Harry Styles ‘Love on Tour’ Donate $6.5 Million to Charity!
Now we love him even more!
Years of treating people with kindness on the road
After concluding his massive worldwide Love on Tour with an emotional final show in Italy, Harry Styles is paying it forward in a big way.
After 173 dates over nearly three years since launching on September 4, 2021, Harry saw over 5 million fans come out to support him. Styles donated a portion of the tour’s proceeds, totalling more than $6.5 million, to various charity organizations committed to making a difference in the world those fans needed distracting from.
In addition to the charity donations, Styles helped to register more than 54,000 voters after partnering with the non-profit voter registration organization HeadCount, aimed at boosting voter turnout by offering fans an incentive to attend his costume extravaganza Harryween in Los Angeles.
Love on Tour Charity Donations
Planned Parenthood
Choose Love
Physicians for Reproductive Health
Rebuild Foundation
REVERB
Black Voters Matter Fund – Capacity Building Institute
The Afiya Center
International Rescue Committee
Intermission Youth
Save the Children
CARE
Every Town for Gun Safety
BEAM
Theater Gates
Rebuild Theater – Venice Program
WWF-Brasil
Sydney Zoo
Baan Tawan Mai Orphans (Pow Sarin Org)
Cribs Foundation Inc.
St John’s Home
Limitless
Children’s Wishing Well
SHINE
Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation
Black Minds
Florence Org
… and more