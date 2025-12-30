This Is Gracie Abrams

She’s quietly (and sometimes loudly, via your tear-stained playlist) taking over the charts.

Between viral breakup anthems, dating rumours that send the internet into detective mode, and fashion moments that scream sad-girl chic effortlessly, Gracie Abrams is having a very big moment.

But behind the whispery vocals and lyrics that feel like they were pulled straight from your Notes app, there’s a lot more to know. Here are a few fun facts about the woman soundtracking everyone’s emotional spirals.

She’s Friends With Taylor Swift (Yes, That Taylor)

Gracie was a full-blown Swiftie long before she became part of the inner circle. That admiration turned into real-life friendship when she landed a coveted opening slot on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Sure, they’d crossed paths at parties before, but months on the road together sealed the deal. Touring has a way of doing that. By the end, Gracie wasn’t just an opener. She was officially a Swift-approved emotional support human.

Her Dad Is J.J. Abrams (Cue the Nepo Baby Discourse)

Yes, her father is J.J. Abrams, the director behind several Star Wars films. Her mom, Katie McGrath, is a powerhouse producer.

And yes, the internet has opinions. Gracie, meanwhile, has been refreshingly honest about her privilege while also making it very clear that her parents stay far, far away from her music career. No lightsabers in the studio. No dad notes on bridge lyrics. Just vibes and feelings.

She Opened for Olivia Rodrigo Before the Stadium Era

Before she was warming up crowds the size of small cities, Gracie joined Olivia Rodrigo on the SOUR tour. It was Olivia’s first-ever headlining run, and the two became close friends while bouncing from city to city, emotionally devastating teenagers one song at a time.

They’ve continued hyping each other ever since, proving that pop girl friendships are thriving, actually.

She Has a Dog Named Weenie (And Honestly, Same Energy)

Perhaps the most important fact of all. Gracie’s dog is named Weenie, and he’s a regular star on her Instagram. She adopted him from The Labelle Foundation, an animal rescue in Los Angeles, and yes, he is exactly as adorable as you’re imagining.

If you ever wondered who she’s probably crying to after writing a devastating lyric, it’s Weenie. Always Weenie.

Gracie Abrams might be surrounded by famous friends, famous parents, and major tours, but at her core, she’s still the girl writing painfully relatable songs, loving her dog, and accidentally ruining your day in the best way possible 🎧💔🍁