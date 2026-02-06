Taylor Swift Packs “Opalite” Music Video with Hidden Easter Eggs

Taylor Swift’s latest music video, “Opalite,” is a nostalgic ‘90s-inspired delight packed with playful Easter eggs that have Swifties buzzing. From subtle references to her past albums to cheeky nods to her personal life and pop culture icons, the video is a treasure trove for fans who love decoding every detail.

Here’s a deep dive into all the clues and fun secrets packed into the “Opalite” video:

A Star-Studded ‘90s Throwback

The video brings back the entire “The Graham Norton Show” crew where Taylor made a memorable appearance — including Domhnall Gleeson, Cillian Murphy, Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Lee, and Lewis Capaldi, each popping up in playful cameos that add to the nostalgic vibe.

The Magic of “Opalite” Spray

Right from the start, dancer Karen Chuang stars in a quirky infomercial selling the “Opalite” spray, which magically transforms trash into Taylor’s backup dancer Jan Ravnik. The spray bottle’s orange and green colors nod to Taylor’s album The Life of a Showgirl, blending the new with the familiar.

Secret Messages on the Bookshelf

At 0:52, look closely behind Taylor lounging in a floral nightgown, a green and black book spine stamped with a bold “TV” catches the eye. Fans know this stands for “Taylor’s Version,” and the colors might hint at an upcoming rerelease of either Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version) or Reputation (Taylor’s Version) vault tracks.

The Pet Rock and Sagittarius Necklace

A fun throwback to the 1970s pet rock craze appears with a pink box labeled “My best friend!” sitting on the floor, the rock itself chilling on the couch next to Taylor. She also sports a black and gold Sagittarius archer necklace, a subtle nod to her zodiac sign.

George Michael and “Anti-Hero” Glitter Goo

On her bed, Taylor makes a friendship bracelet for her pet rock that reads “Friends4Ever,” with the CD sleeve for George Michael’s Faith nearby, a nod to the classic album and its track “Father Figure,” which she interpolates on “Showgirl.” She also smears the sparkly glitter goo from her Anti-Hero video across her cheek, a recurring motif symbolizing vulnerability and self-reflection.

The Bar Scene and Jazzercise Workout

In a bar scene, Taylor’s rock sits reserved on a barstool beside her as Greta Lee performs an indie rocker on TV. Later, Jodie Turner-Smith leads a jazzy workout video, while Taylor sports a bright pink windbreaker, another ‘90s fashion callback.

Domhnall Gleeson’s Cactus and Hidden Numbers

Domhnall Gleeson plays a lovelorn character devoted to his cactus, pricked but loyal, with his bedside clock reading 12:12, a subtle nod to The Life of a Showgirl being Taylor’s 12th album. Gleeson also plays pool with the 13 ball visible, honouring Taylor’s lucky number.

Portofino and Family Cameos

At dinner, a painting of Portofino, Italy, references the setting from Taylor’s song “Elizabeth Taylor.” The video also features Taylor’s brother, Austin Swift, and backup vocalists Melanie Nyema and Eliott Nicole, especially during a chaotic ugly sweater Christmas party.

Magical Meet-Cute with “Opalite” Spray

Taylor and Gleeson’s characters finally meet when they both spritz “Opalite” spray, he on his cactus, she on herself, transporting Taylor instantly to him, glitter goo and all. They play with a paper fortune teller labeled with gem names from the lyrics, including “opalite,” “onyx,” “sapphire,” and “moonstone.”

Mall Montage and Lyric-Inspired Shops

Their romance blossoms in a mall scene featuring Lewis Capaldi as a portrait photographer. Around them are fictional boutiques named after Taylor’s lyrics like “Softer than a kitten,” “Sweeter than a Peach,” “Dear Protege,” “Keys City,” and “Infamy Loves Co.”

Chaos, Exes, and a Disco Dance-Off

The video takes a wild turn when Graham Norton appears with “Nope-alite,” an anti-happiness spray that hilariously turns dancer Sam Mcwilliams into a stapler. Taylor and Gleeson then bump into their exes, the cactus and the rock, whose friendship bracelet now reads the unfiltered lyric from Mad Woman: “F***U4Ever.” Cillian Murphy also appears on a mall poster advertising “Opalite” with the tagline “Don’t Sweat It.”

The video wraps up with Taylor and Gleeson in a disco dance competition, rocking bedazzled tracksuits despite judge Kam Saunders giving them a zero score. They celebrate joyfully anyway, and the credits reveal the concept’s origin on The Graham Norton Show.

Taylor Swift never disappoints when it comes to creativity, and “Opalite” is a sparkling example of her love for storytelling through visuals, packed with personal and pop-culture Easter eggs. If you’re a die-hard Swiftie, this video will keep you busy spotting clues for days!

Will you be watching it on repeat? What Easter eggs did you catch?