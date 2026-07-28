🎙️ CHRISTOPHER NOLAN HAS PULLED OFF SOMETHING HOLLYWOOD THOUGHT WAS IMPOSSIBLE...

Christopher Nolan's new blockbuster The Odyssey has already made more than $650 million worldwide in just two weeks, and it's on track to crack the billion-dollar mark.

But here's the really shocking part, people are actually... reading.

Not scrolling.

Not doomscrolling.

Not watching someone summarize the book in a 30-second TikTok.

They're buying Homer's 3,000-year-old epic poem.

Since the movie hit theatres, sales of The Odyssey have exploded. They're up about 70 per cent in the U.K., 76 per cent in the U.S., and in France, people listening to the audiobook on Spotify has jumped by more than 750 per cent.

Even stranger, thousands of people have suddenly decided they'd like to learn Greek. Google searches for "Learn Greek" have skyrocketed by an incredible 5,000 per cent.

That's right. Christopher Nolan has convinced people that learning an ancient language sounds like a fun hobby.

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Most movies inspire people to buy popcorn. This one inspired people to buy a dictionary.

Somewhere, every high school English teacher is smiling... and every student who complained, "When am I ever going to use this?" is quietly pretending they always loved classical literature.

It's proof that a great movie can do amazing things... although let's be honest, most of us will still wait for the Coles Notes version. 📚🎬