Amy Schumer's Divorce Timing Is Almost Too Perfect 🎬💔

Amy Schumer is apparently following the old advice: write what you know.

And right now... she knows divorce.

The 45-year-old comedian is set to star in and produce a new movie called Best Divorce Ever, while she's currently going through a divorce herself.

You can't buy publicity like this.

Schumer and husband Chris Fischer separated in December after seven years of marriage. She filed for divorce the following month, and the couple shares a seven-year-old son, Gene.

Now comes the movie.

Schumer will play Clarissa, a woman who decides to end her 20-year marriage to her husband Franklin, while the two attempt to keep their family together.

And they are determined to have the friendliest divorce possible. They even throw themselves an “Untying the Knot” party.

Which is basically a wedding reception where you get your toaster back.

RELATED: Amy Schumer and Husband Chris Fischer Announce They’re Splitting After 7 Years

Naturally, everything falls apart.

There are disastrous dates, suspicious kids and plenty of attempts at “conscious uncoupling” as the couple discovers something many divorced people already know:

Getting divorced might actually be easier than trying to prove to everyone how GREAT you're doing after the divorce.

When Schumer announced her real-life split, she described it as amicable, saying there was still love and respect between them and they'd remain a family.

And now she's turning divorce into a comedy. Which, frankly, might be the healthiest option.

Because sometimes you can either laugh, cry... or spend $300 an hour telling your lawyer why you should absolutely get the air fryer.