ROB LOWE SAYS A “ST. ELMO’S FIRE” SEQUEL IS DEFINITELY IN THE WORKS

If you spent the '80s crushing on Rob Lowe, apparently that relationship isn't over yet.

Lowe says a sequel to the 1985 classic ** St. Elmo's Fire is “definitely in the works,”** and the original cast wants to come back.

That includes Demi Moore, Andrew McCarthy, Ally Sheedy, Mare Winningham, Judd Nelson and Emilio Estevez.

Basically, they're getting the Brat Pack back together. Somebody locate the hairspray.

Lowe and his former co-stars have actually been talking about a sequel for years.

Back in 2024, he told Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast that the cast was actively trying to make it happen.

The big challenge has been finding the right writer and the right story.

Because you can't just make St. Elmo's Fire 2 about a group of friends sitting around comparing cholesterol medication and asking each other:

“Do you have a good physiotherapist?”

Lowe says the entire cast is excited about returning, and the new movie would focus on the idea that “it's never too late for happiness.”

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The original St. Elmo's Fire was released in 1985 and followed a group of recent college graduates trying to navigate relationships, careers and adulthood.

So what would the 2026 version look like?

Probably the same thing...

except now they're navigating relationships, careers, adulthood, menopause, reading glasses and whose turn it is to book the colonoscopy.

No official release date has been announced yet.

But if they really want to make it authentic for the original audience, the theatre better start the movie at 4:30 p.m. so we're home by nine.