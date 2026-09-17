⚡ Jon Snow Is Heading to Hogwarts: Kit Harington Joins Harry Potter

Apparently surviving the White Walkers wasn't enough for Kit Harington. Now he's heading to Hogwarts.

The Game of Thrones star has officially joined HBO's new Harry Potter series as Professor Gilderoy Lockhart, the ridiculously vain Defence Against the Dark Arts teacher introduced in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

And Harington says taking the role was pretty much a no-brainer because he's a massive Harry Potter fan.

He says he loved the books as a kid, rediscovered them as an adult and now actually listens to Harry Potter every night to fall asleep.

Which is adorable, although after eight seasons of Game of Thrones, I'd probably need a comforting bedtime story too.

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Harington also thinks turning the books into a TV series is a great idea because the longer format gives producers more time to explore characters and storylines that couldn't fit into the original movies.

And this isn't technically his first time playing Lockhart. He previously voiced the character in Audible's full-cast Harry Potter audiobooks.

Harington is actually a replacement for Nicholas Hoult, who had originally been cast as Lockhart but left because of scheduling conflicts.

Production on Season 2 is already underway, but Harington isn't revealing much. He joked that the project is so secretive he feels like there are “HBO snipers everywhere.”

The first season, featuring a brand-new cast as Harry, Ron and Hermione, premieres Christmas Day on HBO and HBO Max. Harington's Lockhart arrives in Season 2.

So Jon Snow is officially trading the Night's Watch for Hogwarts.🪄