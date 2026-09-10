SNL Announces First Hosts and Musical Guests for New Season 🎤🌙

Saturday Night Live is getting ready to kick off another season, and the first batch of hosts and musical guests has been announced.

The new season begins September 26, with a pretty unexpected first-time host: NBA champion Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks.

Brunson helped lead the Knicks to their first championship in 53 years this summer, and now he'll attempt something potentially even more terrifying than the NBA Finals:

Live sketch comedy.

Joining him as musical guest will be KATSEYE, also making their SNL debut.

Dakota Johnson Returns October 3

The following week, Dakota Johnson returns to host on October 3 while promoting her new movie Verity.

Musical guest Turnstile will make their first appearance on the show.

Johnson has hosted SNL before, so at least she knows what she's walking into.

Five days of rehearsals followed by 90 minutes of hoping nobody accidentally swears on live television.

RELATED: Barrie’s Veronika Slowikowska Joins SNL Went to St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School

Shane Gillis and Rosalía Take Over October 10

Comedian Shane Gillis returns to host for the third time on October 10.

Joining him will be Rosalía, making her second appearance as musical guest.

That should be an interesting combination.

It's basically:

“What if your boyfriend's group chat and your Spotify playlist hosted a television show together?”

Halloween Night Brings a First-Time Host 🎃

After a two-week break, SNL returns on Halloween night, October 31.

Actress Inde Navarrette will make her hosting debut following her breakout role in the horror-thriller Obsession. She's also set to appear in the upcoming X-Men film and The Waffle House Index.

And the musical guest will be Gracie Abrams, returning for her second appearance.

Halloween falling on an SNL night feels perfect.

The costumes are already there.

The wigs are already there.

And somewhere in the building, Kenan Thompson is probably dressed as somebody's aunt.

Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC and streams live on Peacock.

So far, the season gives us basketball, comedy, horror, pop music and Dakota Johnson.

Basically, the only thing missing is Pedro Pascal staring directly into the camera. Give them time.