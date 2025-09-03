Barrie’s Veronika Slowikowska Joins SNL Went to St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School

Saturday nights just got a little more Canadian.

Barrie, Ont.’s very own Veronika Slowikowska has officially joined the cast of Saturday Night Live, making her the only Canadian among five new faces headed into the show’s 51st season this fall.

From Barrie to Broadway (Almost)

Slowikowska, 29, is the definition of the Canadian hustle. The daughter of Polish immigrants, she graduated from St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School, studied at Toronto’s Randolph College for the Performing Arts, and later trained at the Canadian Film Centre’s CBC Actors Conservatory.

Her comedy roots? A Toronto troupe called My Chemical Bromance (yes, really). From there, she went viral on TikTok and Instagram with sketch videos alongside her roommate Kyle Chase — gaining fans like Jack Black and even Justin Bieber.

Comedy Glow-Up 🌟

Slowikowska has already racked up some serious credits, including a recurring role in What We Do in the Shadows, a spot in the Netflix Is a Joke Festival in Los Angeles, and a live comedy tour. Now, she’s levelling up to Studio 8H in New York City.

She joins the show at a time of change — four longtime cast members (including fan favourite Heidi Gardner) just said their goodbyes. But Canadian creator Lorne Michaels has always had an eye for Canuck talent, from Dan Aykroyd to Mike Myers to Norm Macdonald.

RELATED: Barrie Comic Joins The Cast of SNL

The Maple Leaf Legacy 🍁

Slowikowska now joins that iconic list of Canadians who’ve made SNL sparkle with northern humour. And with Season 51 premiering October 4th, we’re about to see how Barrie-born comedy stacks up on one of TV’s biggest stages.

So get ready, America — you’re about to learn how to pronounce “Slowikowska,” and maybe a few new jokes about Tim Hortons while you’re at it.