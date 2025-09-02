Barrie Comic Joins The Cast of SNL

Canadian comic Veronika Slowikowska is heading to New York: this fall, she'll join the cast of "Saturday Night Live."From Barrie, Ont. she will be one of five new cast members joining the iconic sketch comedy show for its 51st season, premiering Oct. 4.

Veronica gained attention for her viral sketch comedy videos on social media such as Tik Tok and Instagram, and for her recurring role on FX comedy "What We Do in the Shadows."

She has also appeared in the 2023 Canadian dramedy "I Like Movies" and Christmas rom-com "Exmas."

Another cool fact? She is the only Canadian and the only woman among this year’s new "SNL" cast, who also include Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall and Kam Patterson.

Last week, four former cast members — as well as Canadian writer Celeste Yim — announced they were leaving the show.