A Sunday Afternoon In Support of Gilda's Simcoe Muskoka!

Mark your calendar, because this isn’t your average “wander around with a paper plate” kind of fundraiser.

Sunday, June 7, 2026, a gorgeous private estate in Innisfil is turning into the ultimate feel-good hangout for the 18th Annual A Sunday Afternoon — all in support of Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka.

Think: sunshine, live music, incredible food, and the kind of vibe where you accidentally stay way longer than you planned.

🎶 Live Music That Hits You Right in the Nostalgia

The soundtrack for the day? None other than Matthew Good — performing in an intimate acoustic trio.

Translation: all the emotion, all the storytelling, none of the arena chaos. Just you, a drink in hand, and that voice you definitely had on repeat in the late ‘90s.

🍴 What You’re Walking Into

This is not a “grab a hot dog and call it a day” situation. Expect:

Gourmet food stations (yes, plural… pace yourself)

Premium drinks flowing like it’s your cousin’s open bar wedding

Live + silent auctions with some seriously cool experiences

Little surprise moments sprinkled throughout

A crowd full of community leaders, supporters, and generally lovely humans

Basically, it’s equal parts classy garden party and “how is this so fun for a fundraiser?”

💛 The Real Reason It Matters

Behind the great food and music is something much bigger.

Every dollar raised goes toward free support programs for people in our community facing cancer. That includes emotional support, group connections, and resources for families who need it most.

No fees. No barriers. Just support when it’s needed.

🌿 The Bottom Line

You get an unforgettable afternoon in a stunning setting…and someone in Simcoe Muskoka gets support during one of the hardest times of their life.

Not a bad trade.

Sunshine, music, and doing something genuinely good?

That’s a Sunday well spent.