Where To Watch The Fireworks in Simcoe County May 2-4 Long Weekend

There’s just something about long weekend fireworks in Simcoe County that hits different.

Maybe it’s the smell of bug spray and BBQ burgers hanging in the air, kids waving dollar-store glow sticks like tiny rave goblins, or hearing the first boom echo across the lake while everyone collectively says, “Ooohhh.”

It’s pure Canadian nostalgia. Lawn chairs dragged onto driveways, hoodies over shorts because it somehow drops 12 degrees after sunset, and parents pretending they’re “just resting their eyes” before the fireworks start.

Whether you’re watching over Kempenfelt Bay, from a cottage dock, or a parking lot that somehow became a community gathering spot, long weekend fireworks still feel like the unofficial kickoff to summer in Ontario. 🎆🇨🇦

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WHERE THE FIREWORKS ARE

Friday, May 15

Whitchurch-Stouffville - 9:30 PM @ Memorial Park, Burkholder Street and Park Dr

Saturday, May 16

Innisfil - 10 pm, Friday Harbour

Port McNicoll - 9:30 PM @ Patterson Park, Port McNicoll

Sunday, May 17

Canada's Wonderland - 10 pm

Monday, May 18

Nobleton - dusk @ Dr. William Laceby Arena, 15 Old King Rd

Wasaga Beach - dusk, Beach Area 1