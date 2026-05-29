Barrie Summer Camp Registration Is About to Become the Hunger Games 🏕️☀️

Barrie parents, stretch your clicking fingers now because summer rec registration opens June 2 at 8 a.m. sharp… and we all know those swim lesson spots disappear faster than free snacks at Costco.

The City of Barrie is opening registration for its summer recreation and culture programs, including swim lessons, arts programs, fitness classes, outdoor activities, and summer camps for all ages.

Residents can register starting June 2, while non-residents can jump in beginning June 9.

Registration will be available online through the city’s recreation portal or in person at:

• Allandale Recreation Centre

• East Bayfield Community Centre

• Peggy Hill Team Community Centre

Barrie is also offering its Camp Access Program, which helps eligible kids ages 6 to 12 attend summer camps.

And yes, this is different from the city’s recACCESS Program, which applies to recreation programs year-round and is open to all ages.

So if your summer survival plan involves keeping the kids busy, active, and slightly less glued to YouTube for two months… your countdown begins now. 😅