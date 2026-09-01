Randy Quaid Slams Anne Hathaway’s Days of Thunder 2 Casting 🏎️

Easy there, Cousin Eddie!

Randy Quaid is apparently NOT impressed that Anne Hathaway has been cast alongside Tom Cruise in the upcoming Days of Thunder sequel.

RELATED: Tom Cruise and Anne Hathaway Team Up for ‘Days of Thunder’ Sequel

Quaid, who played racing team owner Tim Daland in the 1990 original, went off on X, calling Hathaway a bad choice and saying Cruise should bring back Nicole Kidman instead.

He also criticized Hathaway's sex appeal and bizarrely pointed to the fact that she's currently pregnant.

We need Nicole back. Don’t be a pussy, @TomCruise. You need the original girl. It’s not personal; it’s filmmaking. Anne isn’t sexy, because and if you haven’t noticed, she’s pregnant. https://t.co/7qid5SDnkv — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) August 29, 2026

Sir... this is Days of Thunder, not America's Next Top Pit Crew.

Cruise and Kidman famously met while making the original movie, married shortly afterward, and divorced in 2001.

Meanwhile, Hathaway is set to play a team owner and engineer in the sequel, which Cruise announced at Daytona International Speedway.

And as for Randy Quaid?

There's currently no indication he'll be returning.

Which is probably good, because Cousin Eddie just drove his RV straight through the casting department.

Days of Thunder 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on June 2nd, 2028.