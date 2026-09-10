‘South Park’ Renames Itself ‘SOUTH AMERICA’ in Latest Trump Jab 🇨🇦🇺🇸

The creators of South Park have found a new target for their satire, and this time Canada is right in the middle of it.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone announced on the show's Instagram page that they're temporarily changing the name of South Park to...

SOUTH AMERICA.

Why? If you can rename Lake Ontario “Lake America,” then anything is fair game.

“Inspired by the Bravery and Patriotism of Apple and Google...”

The joke comes after U.S. President Donald Trump declared that Lake Ontario would be known as “Lake America” in the United States, amid the ongoing trade dispute with Canada.

Apple and Google subsequently changed how the lake is labelled for some U.S. users on their mapping services.

So Parker and Stone responded with some classic South Park sarcasm.

They announced:

“Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of South Park to SOUTH AMERICA.”

Paramount Got Dragged Into It Too

Parker and Stone didn't stop with Trump, Apple and Google.

They also took a shot at their own parent company, Paramount, referring to it as:

“A Skydance Capitulation.” That's a reference to Paramount's merger with Skydance, something the South Park creators have previously mocked.

It's an impressive level of job security when you can publicly roast the company signing your cheques. Although Parker and Stone probably aren't too worried.

Paramount announced a new five-year deal with the pair in 2025, including streaming rights to previous seasons of the show.

RELATED: South Park Goes After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle In New Episode

Perfect Timing for a New Season

The stunt comes just before the premiere of South Park's 29th season, and shortly after the show won the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program.

Nearly three decades later, South Park is apparently still operating under the same philosophy:

Nobody is safe.

Not Trump. Not Apple. Not Google. Not Paramount, not even geography.

At this rate, Canadians should probably keep an eye on Google Maps.

Tomorrow morning we could wake up living beside Lake Tim Hortons. 🇨🇦