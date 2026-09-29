Dennis Haskins, best known for playing Principal Richard Belding on Saved by the Bell, has died at the age of 75.

For a generation of kids who grew up at Bayside High every Saturday morning, this one hurts.

His longtime agent, Jay Schachter, confirmed the news, remembering Haskins as someone who genuinely loved his fans and always made time for them. A cause of death has not been publicly announced.

Haskins first stepped into Mr. Belding’s office in 1988 on the Disney Channel series Good Morning, Miss Bliss. The show was later reworked into Saved by the Bell, where Belding became the lovable, occasionally exasperated principal tasked with keeping Zack Morris and the rest of the Bayside gang under control.

And honestly, dealing with Zack Morris for that many years should have qualified Mr. Belding for early retirement.

Haskins continued playing the character for more than a decade, including on Saved by the Bell: The New Class, which ran until 2000.

Outside Bayside High, Haskins built a lengthy television career with appearances on shows including The Dukes of Hazzard, Mad Men, New Girl, Hot in Cleveland and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

In 2015, he gave ’90s kids one more trip back to Bayside when he reunited with Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley and Tiffani Thiessen for a Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon sketch.

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But for millions of fans, he’ll always be Mr. Belding, the principal who somehow survived years of Zack Morris schemes without permanently cancelling school.

“Hey, hey, hey, what is going on here?”

A line that will forever transport ’80s and ’90s kids straight back to Bayside High.