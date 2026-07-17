YOUR FAVOURITE '90s STARS ARE COMING TO HGTV... AND THEY'RE TAKING ON SOME SERIOUSLY DATED HOUSES! 🏡📼

If you've ever walked into a house and thought, "Wow... this place hasn't been updated since dial-up internet," HGTV has a new show just for you.

It's called Totally '90s House, and it'll feature some of the biggest TV stars of the decade competing to rescue homes that are still stuck in the era of floral wallpaper, oak cabinets, glass block windows, and enough brass fixtures to blind you on a sunny day.

Hosting the show is Jaleel White, better known as Steve Urkel from Family Matters.

The celebrity teams include familiar faces like Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina the Teenage Witch), Brian Austin Green(Beverly Hills, 90210), Joey and Matthew Lawrence, Jodie Sweetin (Full House), Beverley Mitchell (7th Heaven), and Keshia Knight Pulliam (The Cosby Show).

RELATED: What Was Normal In The 90s But Rare Or Non-Existent Now!

Each team will transform a forgotten '90s home into a modern masterpiece, competing for bragging rights and $25,000 for their favourite charity.

The six-episode series premieres August 26 on HGTV.

Let's be honest... if they really want an authentic '90s renovation challenge, one of those homes better have:

a giant entertainment unit built around a tube TV,

Hunter green carpet,

sponge-painted walls,

an inflatable chair,

and at least one bathroom decorated entirely with seashells.

Did they do that?

Did I do that? 😄📺🏡