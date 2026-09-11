🎬 TIFF Day 2: Lisa, Rick Hansen and Plenty of Star Power

Day 2 of the Toronto International Film Festival is bringing some serious star power to Toronto today, including one of the biggest names in K-pop.

Lisa from BLACKPINK is expected on the red carpet for “Always Lalisa,” a documentary following the year she spent away from the group.

Basically, it's what happens when you tell one of the world's biggest pop stars, “Take some time for yourself” and a camera crew follows her the entire time.

The documentary looks at Lisa launching her solo career, pursuing acting and trying to maintain some sort of personal life before returning to BLACKPINK.

Also in Toronto is Rebel Wilson, who's promoting “Girl Group,” a movie she wrote, directed and stars in alongside Jennifer Coolidge.

Wilson plays a pop star who takes a break from her successful group to go solo and proceeds to make some spectacularly questionable decisions.

So basically, Always Lalisa is the documentary version of taking a break from your girl group...

…and Girl Group is the “here's how badly that could've gone” version.

Canadian icon Rick Hansen is also part of today's festival lineup, with a new biopic about his extraordinary life produced by Ryan Reynolds.

And Jay Baruchel stars in “The Stunt Driver,” an action-comedy thriller about a Canadian daredevil.

Because apparently we looked at Canadian stereotypes and decided, “Enough polite people. Somebody jump a car over something.”

A couple of the festival's buzziest films are heading to theatres very soon.

RELATED: TIFF Turns 50: A Star-Studded Celebration in Toronto

🍿 Can't Make It to TIFF? Don't Panic

“Run Terry Run” arrives October 9. The documentary uses never-before-seen footage to tell the story of Terry Fox and his extraordinary attempt to run across Canada at just 21 years old. It's a story Canadians know incredibly well, but this film promises a more personal look behind the Marathon of Hope and the young man whose legacy continues more than four decades later.

Then “Always Lalisa” hits theatres and IMAX October 12, giving BLACKPINK fans who can't make it anywhere near a TIFF red carpet their chance to see Lisa's story on the big screen.