TIFF Turns 50: A Star-Studded Celebration in Toronto

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) officially kicks off its milestone 50th edition today, running from September 4 to 14, and the city is set to shine brighter than ever. As one of the world’s most influential film festivals, TIFF continues to be a global stage where cinematic art meets celebrity glamour—and this year promises to be unforgettable.

Opening Night With a Canadian Legend

The festival begins with the world premiere of John Candy: I Like Me, a heartfelt documentary celebrating the late Canadian comedy icon. Candy’s family will be in attendance, walking the red carpet alongside executive producer Ryan Reynolds and director Colin Hanks. The film offers both laughter and nostalgia, honouring one of Canada’s most beloved entertainers.

Hollywood Descends on Toronto

For fans hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars, this year’s lineup does not disappoint. Among the big names expected to walk the red carpets are Angelina Jolie, Channing Tatum, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jodie Foster, Ryan Reynolds, Scarlett Johansson, Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen, Matthew McConaughey, and Russell Crowe.

Adding to the excitement, U.K. pop star Charli XCX makes her film debut in Erupcja, premiering this afternoon. The indie drama follows her as a British tourist caught in a fiery romance with a florist, played by Polish actress Lena Góra.

A Global Stage With Canadian Pride

This year’s festival features 291 films from around the world, including some of the most anticipated titles of the year. Highlights include Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein and Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine, starring Dwayne Johnson in a role already generating Oscar buzz.

TIFF will close on September 14 with the coveted People’s Choice Awards, a prize long considered a reliable early indicator of Academy Award success.

A Golden Year for TIFF

As TIFF celebrates its 50th anniversary, the festival continues to spotlight Canadian voices while attracting global attention. For Toronto—and for Canada—this milestone edition is not only about movie magic, but also about pride in the cultural impact the festival has had over the past half-century.