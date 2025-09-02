Dwayne Johnson Sparks Oscar Buzz With The Smashing Machine

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is showing a whole new side of his talent, and the film world is paying attention. The former wrestling superstar and Hollywood action hero has earned early Oscar buzz for his performance in The Smashing Machine, which premiered this week at the Venice Film Festival.

A Serious Turn for Johnson

Known for blockbuster franchises like Fast & Furious and Jumanji, Johnson takes a dramatic leap by portraying UFC fighter Mark Kerr, a two-time heavyweight tournament winner whose career was shadowed by personal battles with painkiller addiction and recovery.

Directed by Benny Safdie and released by A24, the film dives deep into Kerr’s struggles both inside and outside the ring.

The world premiere in Venice drew immediate comparisons to other Oscar-launched performances, including Brendan Fraser’s The Whale and Adrien Brody’s The Brutalist. Johnson’s physical and emotional transformation has already been described as his most powerful performance to date.

From the Ring to the Red Carpet

Joining Johnson at the premiere were Safdie, co-star Emily Blunt, and Mark Kerr himself—the man whose life story inspired the film. For Johnson, the role is also personal.

A third-generation wrestler who won eight WWE championships before conquering Hollywood, he has long understood the demands and sacrifices of combat sports.

Canadian Connection

Canadians will soon have the chance to see the performance making global headlines. The Smashing Machine will screen at the Toronto International Film Festival next week before opening in theatres across North America on October 3rd.

More Than a Movie

For Johnson, this role marks a defining career moment—proof that even one of Hollywood’s biggest stars can evolve, surprise, and inspire. For Canadians, it’s also a reminder that TIFF continues to be one of the most important stages for the world’s most talked-about films.