Dwayne Johnson Gives Back To The Store He Stole From As a Teen

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shared the struggles emotionally and financially he had growing up while trying to make a name for himself.

He has shared stories of giving back to the people that helped him while he was struggling.

On Monday, Johnson shared another story from his upbringing in which he stole a king-sized Snickers bar from a 7-11 in Hawaii as a pre-workout meal when he was 14 years old.

“The same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me,” said Johnson in a Facebook post.

In order to exorcise “this damn chocolate demon that’s been gnawing at [him] for decades”, Johnson bought every Snickers bar the store had and left them for anyone that needed a snack.

He also picked up the tab for all the people who were waiting to buy something inside the store.

“We can’t change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation — and maybe put a big smile on some stranger’s face,” said Johnson.