Holy Batmobile! Batman Returns Car Could Sell for $7 Million at Auction

Holy expensive car payments, Batman!

The iconic Batmobile from the 1992 blockbuster Batman Returns is heading to auction, and it could sell for as much as $7 million!

The legendary black vehicle, driven by Michael Keaton's Batman in the Tim Burton film, is expected to fetch between $5 million and $7 million when it goes under the hammer in Los Angeles.

According to Julien's Auctions, this isn't just a replica. It's the original "Number One Hero" Batmobile, used in many of the movie's driving scenes.

The car measures nearly 20 feet long and was built using two Chevrolet Impala chassis joined together.

So, good luck squeezing that into your garage beside the snowblower and recycling bins.

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Could It Break a World Record?

The Batmobile could also become the most expensive Batmobile ever sold at auction.

The current record belongs to the original 1966 Batmobile, created by George Barris, which sold for $4.6 million in 2013.

The Batman Returns vehicle will hit the auction block on November 23.

And while $7 million might seem steep, at least you won't have to worry about someone stealing your car in a Costco parking lot.

Although, with gas prices these days, even Batman might consider switching to a hybrid.