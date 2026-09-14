Justin Trudeau Hits TIFF With a New Production Company

Justin Trudeau is apparently entering his Hollywood era.

The former prime minister hit the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival Friday night, where he officially launched a new entertainment production company called Hope & Hard Work.

Trudeau co-founded the company with his former chief of staff, Katie Telford, with the goal of creating entertainment that brings more “hope, humanity and possibility” into the world.

The company says it already has several projects in development, including scripted TV series, feature films, documentaries and docuseries.

So yes, Justin Trudeau has officially gone from Question Period to possibly producing your next Netflix binge.

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And he's not the first former world leader to make the jump into entertainment.

Former U.S. president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama launched their production company, Higher Ground, back in 2018.

Years in Canadian politics, finding enough drama for television shouldn't be a problem.