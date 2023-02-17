South Park Goes After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle In New Episode

In the latest episode of South Park, Harry and Meghan were mocked as “dumb and stupid.”

While the ex-royal couple was not actually named in the episode titled “The Worldwide Privacy Tour,” the characters bear a strong resemblance to the couple.

In the episode, the pair were named the Prince and Princess of Canada.

The episode began with the news that the Queen of Canada had died, with the pair arriving for her funeral and being booed by other royals for their attitude towards the monarchy. Is true South Park fashion, the episode is rude and inappropriate.

The episode has the two characters setting off on a world tour before landing in South Park to live out a normal life where their new neighbour is Kyle.