Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Going To Produce A RomCom

A source told a UK publication that the couple is looking to move away from documentaries and will be producing romantic comedies instead.

The couple is now planning to produce more “fun” scripted series, according to the report, but they won’t be appearing in any of the projects.

Harry and Markle signed a multi-million dollar, multi-year deal with Netflix in 2020 to create content for the streaming giant.

They dropped their bombshell docuseries “Harry & Meghan” last December where they discussed life after leaving the royal family in Jan. 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were paid an estimated $100 million by Netflix for the show.

Following the explosive documentary, Harry released his 400-page memoir, “Spare,” last month, which is now the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time.