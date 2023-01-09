Prince Harry Sat Down With Anderson Cooper For ’60 Minutes’ and Reveals Decades-Long Drinking In Wake of His Mother’s Death
The tell-all book “Spare” is out Tuesday and Harry is telling a lot ahead of its release.
Harry has been on a promotional tour for the book all week, which is filled with details such as William allegedly getting into a physical altercation with Harry over Meghan Markle, and Harry having a frostbitten “todger” during William and Kate Middleton’s wedding.
The takeaway from all this publicity is that many allegations we’ve heard over the years from British tabloids appear to check out. Yes, Harry admitted substance abuse-including booze, cocaine, pot and more in the past all in response to his mother’s death.
The book reveals details about Harry’s relationship with his father, King Charles, his elder brother, Prince William, and other members of the British royal family that have never previously been published.
As is usual for the royal family, spokespeople for Charles and William have declined to comment.
The Biggest Revelations From Prince Harry’s Spare
- The Duke of Sussex lost his virginity in a field as a teenager. …
- His drug use began as a teenager and continued until at least 2016. …
- The relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales has reportedly always been strained.
- Brawl With Brother! Harry says his brother William, now heir to the British throne knocked him to the floor during a 2019 argument at his London home over Harry’s American wife Meghan. William called Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”, Harry writes.
- Camila-Harry says he and Prince William had asked their father not to marry Camilla Parker-Bowles, now Britain’s queen consort. Nonetheless, he writes that both he and William ended up wishing their father a happy marriage and had some sympathy for their relationship.
- AFGHANISTAN-Harry says he killed 25 people when serving as a helicopter pilot in Afghanistan. He says he participated in six missions involving deaths, but he saw them as justifiable as Taliban insurgents wanted to kill his comrades.