Tom Cruise and Anne Hathaway Team Up for ‘Days of Thunder’ Sequel
Tom Cruise is feeling the need for speed again, but this time we're talking NASCAR.
Cruise is officially returning as Cole Trickle in a long-awaited sequel to his 1990 racing movie Days of Thunder.
The 64-year-old announced the project alongside his new co-star, Anne Hathaway, during an appearance at Daytona International Speedway over the weekend.
Hathaway will reportedly play a NASCAR team owner and engineer in the new movie, while Cruise will also serve as a producer.
For now, the actual storyline is being kept under wraps.
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The original Days of Thunder followed Cruise as a hot-headed young stock-car driver trying to make his name in NASCAR. The movie also marked the first time Cruise appeared on-screen with Nicole Kidman.
The sequel will be shot for IMAX, so prepare to experience NASCAR engines at a volume your internal organs can also enjoy.
Production is expected to begin early next year, following the birth of Hathaway's third child.
And we've got a while to wait.
The new Days of Thunder is scheduled to race into theatres on June 2, 2028.
So Tom Cruise will be 65 when he's filming a NASCAR movie. Meanwhile, I make a noise getting out of the passenger seat of a car.
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