Andie and Ben Could Be Back! ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ Sequel in the Works

If you’ve ever watched How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and thought, “Okay, but what happened to Andie and Ben after that?”... Hollywood may finally have an answer.

More than two decades after the beloved 2003 rom-com hit theatres, a sequel is officially being developed at Paramount.

And there’s an especially exciting connection to the original: Kate Hudson is attached to produce, with Stacey Sher also producing through Hudson’s Shiny Penny production company.

Will Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey return?

That’s the big question. Right now, the answer is maybe.

The sequel is still in the very early stages. A screenwriter has not yet been chosen, and no cast has officially signed on.

However, the plan is reportedly to try to bring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey back as Andie Anderson and Benjamin Barry, the couple at the centre of the original movie.

And honestly, it would be hard to imagine this sequel without them.

The original followed magazine writer Andie, who decides to prove she can drive a man away in just 10 days for a story she's working on. At the same time, advertising executive Ben makes a bet that he can get any woman to fall for him.

Naturally, they end up choosing each other as their targets without realizing the other person is playing a game.

What follows is a spectacular mess of bad relationship tactics, jealousy, ridiculous bets and, eventually, actual feelings.

Why now?

The timing actually makes a lot of sense.

Hollywood is deep into a nostalgia phase, bringing back movies and characters audiences loved in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

We've already seen the return of franchises like The Devil Wears Prada, Scary Movie and Toy Story, with more throwback sequels on the way.

So bringing back one of the most recognizable romantic comedies of the early 2000s feels pretty on-brand.

And let's be honest: the early-2000s fashion alone deserves a sequel.

The original was a huge success

When How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days arrived in 2003, it became one of those movies that seemed to stick around long after its theatrical run.

The film made more than $177 million worldwide against a reported $50 million production budget and became a go-to rom-com for fans of the genre.

It also gave us some unforgettable moments; including Hudson's famous yellow dress, which has become one of the most recognizable fashion moments from a romantic comedy.

Hudson and McConaughey also had undeniable chemistry, something McConaughey has talked about in recent years.

He previously recalled that the two immediately clicked when they met before filming, describing their relationship on set as playful and full of laughs.

Matthew McConaughey has even talked about bringing it back

McConaughey hasn't exactly been hiding his affection for the movie.

The actor has previously called How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days an important part of the rom-com genre. More recently, he joked about how much money the movie continues to make for him through residuals.

And after spending years focusing on dramatic roles, including his Oscar-winning performance in Dallas Buyers Club, McConaughey has largely stepped away from the romantic-comedy territory that helped make him a household name.

So a return to Ben Barry could be a pretty fun full-circle moment.

But don't expect the sequel anytime soon

Before anyone starts planning a movie night, there's still a long way to go.

There's currently no confirmed release date, no finalized script and no official confirmation that Hudson or McConaughey have signed on to star.

For now, Paramount is developing the idea and looking for the right writer and creative team.

Still, the possibility is enough to get fans talking.

Because if Hollywood really wants to bring back the early 2000s, we're going to need the big hair, questionable relationship advice, outrageous fashion and, of course, Andie and Ben.

And if Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey actually reunite?

Well… we're already buying the popcorn.