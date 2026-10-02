Eddie Murphy Is Heading to TV for His First-Ever Scripted Series

After more than four decades of making us laugh on the big screen, Eddie Murphy is reportedly getting his own live-action scripted TV series for the very first time.

The 65-year-old actor is attached to star in a new drama called The Chairman, currently being developed for Peacock.

According to reports from Variety and Deadline, the project comes from Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner, who will write and executive produce the series.

Details about the plot are still being kept under wraps, and the show hasn't officially received the green light yet.

But if it moves forward, it will mark a pretty surprising first for Murphy.

RELATED: When Eddie Murphy’s Son Marries Martin Lawrence’s Daughter, You Know the Speeches Were Epic

From SNL to Movie Superstar

Murphy became a household name on Saturday Night Live, joining the show in 1980 when he was just 19 years old.

After leaving SNL in 1984, he became one of Hollywood's biggest movie stars, with hits including Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America, Trading Places, The Nutty Professor and Dr. Dolittle.

He's also been the voice of Donkey in the Shrek movies for more than two decades.

Despite all those years in Hollywood, Murphy has never starred in his own live-action scripted television series.

Basically, Eddie Murphy has spent more than 40 years avoiding the commitment of a weekly TV show.

More recently, Murphy appeared in the 2025 heist comedy The Pickup and the Netflix documentary Being Eddie.

And fans will hear him return as Donkey in Shrek 5 next year. So at 65, Eddie Murphy isn't exactly slowing down.