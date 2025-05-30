When Eddie Murphy’s Son Marries Martin Lawrence’s Daughter, You Know the Speeches Were Epic

Picture this: you meet someone, fall in love, and then casually find out your future father-in-law is Eddie Murphy. And yours? Martin Lawrence. You’re not just marrying into a family—you’re marrying into a stand-up routine.

Yep, this real-life rom-com twist just became official: Eddie Murphy’s son, Eric, has tied the knot with Martin Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmin. Honestly, it’s giving Hollywood power couple meets awkward family BBQ, and we’re here for it.

Murphy spilled the tea during a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, casually mentioning, “They got married like two weeks ago.” No big fuss, no tabloid frenzy—just a low-key, ultra-private ceremony that didn’t even give Uncle Ray a chance to embarrass himself on the dance floor.

“They went off… everyone was making the big wedding plans and then they decided they wanted to do something quiet, just the two of them,” Murphy explained. Translation: they ghosted the guest list and eloped. Honestly? Respect.

While they skipped the whole over-the-top wedding spectacle, the plan is to throw a party later on to celebrate. And we’re guessing the dad speeches alone will be worth the price of admission, assuming someone records them and leaks them online (please and thank you).

In case you forgot, Murphy and Lawrence aren’t just proud parents—they’re also longtime pals who shared the screen in Boomerang (1992) and Life (1999). Now, with this family merger, they may be plotting a big-screen comeback. Murphy hinted at a possible team-up for a remake of the 1963 comedy It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World—because apparently, adding another “mad” makes it modern.

So yes, love is real. And sometimes, it comes with comedy legends as in-laws.