Eddie Murphy Is Back As Axel Foley in First-Look Photo from Fourth ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ movie

It’s been 40 years since the original “Beverly Hills Cop” movie premiered, and Eddie Murphy is back as Axel Foley in the upcoming fourth installment of the iconic franchise.

Earlier this week, we got a first look at Eddie back in action when Netflix released the first photo…The pic was accompanied by an announcement that “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley” will arrive next year.

“Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley brings Eddie Murphy back in his most iconic role,” Netflix’s caption read.

According to reports, original “Beverly Hills Cop” stars Judge Reinhold, Paul Reiser, John Ashton and Bronson Pinchot are set to reprise their roles in the new installment alongside Murphy, and will be joined by franchise freshmen Kevin Bacon, Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Mark Molloy is set to direct.

Production Jerry Bruckheimer announced that Gordon-Levitt is set to appear as Foley’s new partner!

“Beverly Hills Cop” first premiered in 1984 and became a career-defining role for Murphy. It earned an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay and spawned two sequels – “Beverly Hills Cop II” in 1987 and “Beverly Hills Cop III” in 1994.